AccuWeather forecast: Chilly evening for 1st night of spring, frost advisory in North Bay Valleys

It is a clear and cold night on the way on the first night of Spring. A Frost Advisory will be in effect for the North Bay Valleys from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday for low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
Areas of frost are possible so protect your pets and sensitive plants.
Overnight lows fall into the lower 30s to lower 40s across the Bay Area.
Sunday is a sunny and breezy day with highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 68
San Francisco 61
Oakland 65
San Jose 65
Concord 68
Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s
Monday:
A partly cloudy day with highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
