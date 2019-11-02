AccuWeather forecast: Chilly morning before warm up

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 AM. Low temps between 29-35 are expected in the north bay interior valleys. Pets, plants and pipes should be protected.
Valleys remain very dry in the hills with values 20-35 percent, but as low as 7 percent in some spots.
The dry air mass and offshore winds allow for rapid warming once again with highs into the 70s. Hazy skies are possible along the central coast from the SoCal fires. Winds will turn more onshore by Sunday afternoon.
Air Quality Advisory Today.
Highs: 68-80
Sunday:
Sunny and a little warmer.
Highs: 64-80.
Temperatures:
Concord: 43/78
Fremont: 50/76
Redwood City: 41/76
San Francisco: 52/72
San Jose: 46/78
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Hazy at times, mild.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
HIGHS: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.
