Accuweather Forecast: A sunny and cool day

A cold Sunday morning will be followed by a sunny and cool day with highs ranging from 54-56.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

HIGHS: 54-58.

Temperatures:
Concord: 40/56
Fremont: 42/56
Redwood City: 42/55
San Francisco: 46/54
San Jose: 42/56

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly sunny.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cold.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny skies, cool
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cold.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the low to mid 50s.
TONIGHT Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

Monday:
Partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: 54-56.

