AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly morning, gusty winds at coast

It's a chilly start to the weekend. Temps will feel even cooler this afternoon despite abundant sunshine.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Gusty north westerly winds over 30 mph are expected at the coast. These winds will make it feel like a blustery fall day.

Sunday will offer up more sunshine but still with the chill in the air.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted in the Sierra Nevada this afternoon through Monday with 2-6" of snow possible.

Highs: 62-74.

Sunday:
Sunny & continued cool.
Highs: 62-72.

Temperatures:
Concord: 56/74
Fremont: 56/72
Redwood City: 53/71
San Francisco: 54/66
San Jose: 56/72

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & windy.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & breezy.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & breezy.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & breezy.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Tons of sun, breezy to windy.
HIGHS: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & breezy.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT Clear & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.

