AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly morning, gusty winds at coast

Sunday:

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

It's a chilly start to the weekend. Temps will feel even cooler this afternoon despite abundant sunshine.Gusty north westerly winds over 30 mph are expected at the coast. These winds will make it feel like a blustery fall day.Sunday will offer up more sunshine but still with the chill in the air.A Winter Weather Advisory is posted in the Sierra Nevada this afternoon through Monday with 2-6" of snow possible.Highs: 62-74.Sunny & continued cool.Highs: 62-72.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Sunny & windy.Highs: In the mid 60s.TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & breezy.Highs: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & breezy.Highs: In the mid 70s.TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & breezy.Highs: In the 70s.TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Tons of sun, breezy to windy.HIGHS: Near 70.TONIGHT: Clear & breezy.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & breezy.Highs: In the lower 70s.TONIGHT Clear & breezy.Lows: In the 50s.