AccuWeather forecast: Chilly morning, plenty of afternoon sunshine

Chilly temps will greet you this Sunday morning under our stagnant dry air mass.
With abundant sunshine there will be a wide swing in temps again as our afternoon highs continue to climb 5-10 degrees above average.
There will be a slight increase in marine air, but regardless it remains dry in the upper elevations with no rain in sight.
Highs: 64-78.
Monday:
Sunny skies.
Highs: 64-80.
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Cool.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
