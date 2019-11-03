Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Chilly morning, plenty of afternoon sunshine

Chilly temps will greet you this Sunday morning under our stagnant dry air mass.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

With abundant sunshine there will be a wide swing in temps again as our afternoon highs continue to climb 5-10 degrees above average.

There will be a slight increase in marine air, but regardless it remains dry in the upper elevations with no rain in sight.

Highs: 64-78.

Monday:
Sunny skies.
Highs: 64-80.

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

