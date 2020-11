AccuWeather forecast: Chilly mornings, cooler than average afternoons all week

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

If you haven't already, time to find those warmer clothes. Temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s this morning with a few isolated wind chills in the 20s under a clear sky.Lots of sun and a few passing high clouds this afternoon. Much quieter than yesterday. Highs only reach the middle 50s to lower 60s.Clear and calm tonight with similar to a couple degrees cooler by tomorrow morning.Morning lows modify enough that widespread frost becomes less likely after Tuesday morning. Clouds increase each afternoon and help keep highs below average. Eventually, Thursday night and Friday, another storm arrives with a chance of showers. Right now, this storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale FROST ADVISORY : Today Until 9AM, another likely tonightConcord: 59/36Fremont: 60/38Oakland: 60/41Redwood City: 60/37San Francisco: 58/46San Jose: 60/38San Rafael: 60/38Santa Rosa: 61/29TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 54 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & ChillyLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 58 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear, Frost PossibleLows: 29 - 34 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & ChillyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear, Frost PossibleLows: 32 - 37 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & ChillyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 57 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & ChillyLows: 33 - 38 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now