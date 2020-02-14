AccuWeather forecast: Chilly mornings, cooler than average afternoons all week

If you haven't already, time to find those warmer clothes. Temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s this morning with a few isolated wind chills in the 20s under a clear sky.
Lots of sun and a few passing high clouds this afternoon. Much quieter than yesterday. Highs only reach the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Clear and calm tonight with similar to a couple degrees cooler by tomorrow morning.
Tuesday and Beyond:
Morning lows modify enough that widespread frost becomes less likely after Tuesday morning. Clouds increase each afternoon and help keep highs below average. Eventually, Thursday night and Friday, another storm arrives with a chance of showers. Right now, this storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
FROST ADVISORY: Today Until 9AM, another likely tonight
Concord: 59/36
Fremont: 60/38
Oakland: 60/41
Redwood City: 60/37
San Francisco: 58/46
San Jose: 60/38
San Rafael: 60/38
Santa Rosa: 61/29
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Frost Possible
Lows: 29 - 34 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Frost Possible
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees
