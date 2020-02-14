Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Chilly mornings, cooler than average afternoons all week

If you haven't already, time to find those warmer clothes. Temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s this morning with a few isolated wind chills in the 20s under a clear sky.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Lots of sun and a few passing high clouds this afternoon. Much quieter than yesterday. Highs only reach the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Clear and calm tonight with similar to a couple degrees cooler by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Morning lows modify enough that widespread frost becomes less likely after Tuesday morning. Clouds increase each afternoon and help keep highs below average. Eventually, Thursday night and Friday, another storm arrives with a chance of showers. Right now, this storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

FROST ADVISORY: Today Until 9AM, another likely tonight

Concord: 59/36
Fremont: 60/38
Oakland: 60/41
Redwood City: 60/37
San Francisco: 58/46
San Jose: 60/38
San Rafael: 60/38
Santa Rosa: 61/29

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Frost Possible
Lows: 29 - 34 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear, Frost Possible
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
