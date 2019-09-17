AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly night, bright breezy tomorrow

Areas of fog expected close to the Coast tonight with mainly clear skies elsewhere. It is a chilly night with lows dipping down into the mid-40s to mid-50s.
Tuesday is a bright but breezy day. Under dry skies, temps range from the mid-60s to low 80s.
Wednesday:
Wednesday morning features overcast skies and the chance of a light shower in the North Bay. Any chance of a shower exits midday but the clouds will linger. Highs range for the mid-60s to mid-70s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 81
San Francisco 70
Oakland 75
San Jose 77
Concord 82
Coast:
Tonight: Stars & Clouds
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s
