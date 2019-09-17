Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly night, bright breezy tomorrow

Areas of fog expected close to the Coast tonight with mainly clear skies elsewhere. It is a chilly night with lows dipping down into the mid-40s to mid-50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tuesday is a bright but breezy day. Under dry skies, temps range from the mid-60s to low 80s.

Wednesday:
Wednesday morning features overcast skies and the chance of a light shower in the North Bay. Any chance of a shower exits midday but the clouds will linger. Highs range for the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 81
San Francisco 70
Oakland 75
San Jose 77
Concord 82

Coast:
Tonight: Stars & Clouds
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

