AccuWeather forecast: Prepare for coldest night so far this fall season, Drew Tuma says

Tonight we are in store for one of the coldest nights so far this Fall season. Frost Advisories are posted for the North Bay overnight. Grab the blankets, your partner, your kids, pets (bring them inside), whatever keeps ya extra warm. pic.twitter.com/FKicVXcVWd — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 8, 2020

Any showers will have ended before Sunday night. Clearing skies will lead to a very chilly night on the way.Frost Advisories will be in effect for the North Bay Valleys from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for lows in the low to mid 30s. Elsewhere lows will range from the upper 20s to mid 40s.Winds will relax Monday morning. With calmer conditions and mostly sunny skies, highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.Santa Rosa 61San Francisco 58Oakland 60San Jose 60Concord 59Tonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Mid 50s to Low 60sTonight: Freezing TempsLows: Upper 20s to Mid 30sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Lower 60sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Mid 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sAnother chilly start leading to a sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now