Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Prepare for coldest night so far this fall season, Drew Tuma says

Any showers will have ended before Sunday night. Clearing skies will lead to a very chilly night on the way.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

Frost Advisories will be in effect for the North Bay Valleys from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for lows in the low to mid 30s. Elsewhere lows will range from the upper 20s to mid 40s.

Winds will relax Monday morning. With calmer conditions and mostly sunny skies, highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Santa Rosa 61
San Francisco 58
Oakland 60
San Jose 60
Concord 59

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Freezing Temps
Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Tuesday
Another chilly start leading to a sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President-elect Joe Biden promotes unity, turns to transition
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Lake Tahoe sees snowy conditions as temperatures drop in Bay Area
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Bay Area politicians close to Kamala Harris react to victory
President-elect Joe Biden addresses nation
Show More
LIVE: Track rain on Live Doppler 7
Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball
Newspaper front pages around U.S. mark Biden, Harris win in history
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
Video: Best of Bay Area's Biden-Harris celebrations
More TOP STORIES News