AccuWeather forecast: Prepare for coldest night so far this fall season, Drew Tuma says

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
Frost Advisories will be in effect for the North Bay Valleys from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for lows in the low to mid 30s. Elsewhere lows will range from the upper 20s to mid 40s.
Winds will relax Monday morning. With calmer conditions and mostly sunny skies, highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.
🚨CUDDLE ALERT🥶— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 8, 2020
Tonight we are in store for one of the coldest nights so far this Fall season. Frost Advisories are posted for the North Bay overnight. Grab the blankets, your partner, your kids, pets (bring them inside), whatever keeps ya extra warm. pic.twitter.com/FKicVXcVWd
Santa Rosa 61
San Francisco 58
Oakland 60
San Jose 60
Concord 59
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Freezing Temps
Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tuesday
Another chilly start leading to a sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share