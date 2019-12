AccuWeather forecast: Chilly night, holiday storm on the way

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

A cold night on the way with areas of fog developing in our sheltered valleys after midnight. Lows drop into the lower 30s to mid 40s.Christmas Eve is dry during the day. Expect increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and highs ranging from the low to mid 50s. Our next storm arrives after 9pm and is a level 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale Expect scattered showers throughout the morning which will taper into the afternoon. This is a level 1 light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall amounts of less than .50" is expected. Under mostly cloudy skies highs range from the low to mid 50s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Low 50sTonight: Areas of Dense FogLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Areas of Dense FogLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid 50sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now