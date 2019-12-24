Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Chilly night, holiday storm on the way

A cold night on the way with areas of fog developing in our sheltered valleys after midnight. Lows drop into the lower 30s to mid 40s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve is dry during the day. Expect increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and highs ranging from the low to mid 50s. Our next storm arrives after 9pm and is a level 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale.

Christmas Day
Expect scattered showers throughout the morning which will taper into the afternoon. This is a level 1 light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall amounts of less than .50" is expected. Under mostly cloudy skies highs range from the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 53
San Francisco 53
Oakland 53
San Jose 55
Concord 53

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Dense Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

