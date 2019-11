AccuWeather forecast: Chilly night leads into sunny, mild weekend

Looking ahead to Sunday:

Tonight will be clear and chilly, with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s near the coast and bay, upper 30s in most inland valleys, and even colder in some North Bay locations.In fact, a Frost Advisory will be in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM for the North Bay Valleys, where lows may drop below freezing.FREEZE WARNING: Today Until 9 a.m. - North Bay ValleysTomorrow and Sunday will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from near 70 at the coast to near 80 inland.Next week will bring sunny, dry and generally mild days, with minor cooling near the coast and bay.Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 60s Coast to Near 80 inlandDaylight Saving ends Saturday night. We get an extra hour of sleep. Woohoo!!Reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors when you set your clocks back an hour.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70sTonight: Clear & Cold/Frost AdvisoryLows: Upper 20s to Mid 30sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Around 80Tonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70s