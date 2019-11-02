AccuWeather forecast: Chilly night leads into sunny, mild weekend

Tonight will be clear and chilly, with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s near the coast and bay, upper 30s in most inland valleys, and even colder in some North Bay locations.
In fact, a Frost Advisory will be in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM for the North Bay Valleys, where lows may drop below freezing.
VIDEO: Weather Anchors Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
FREEZE WARNING: Today Until 9 a.m. - North Bay Valleys
Tomorrow and Sunday will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from near 70 at the coast to near 80 inland.
Next week will bring sunny, dry and generally mild days, with minor cooling near the coast and bay.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Near 80 inland
Daylight Saving ends Saturday night. We get an extra hour of sleep. Woohoo!!
Reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors when you set your clocks back an hour.
Temperatures:
Concord 78
Oakland 74
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 72
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 81
Coast
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cold/Frost Advisory
Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Around 80
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly night leads into sunny, mild weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More