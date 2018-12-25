Accuweather Forecast: Chilly night, sunny days ahead

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4964419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Our sky is clearing this morning as drier breezes fill in behind yesterday's rain maker. Temperatures drop into the middle 30s to middle 40s by 8 a.m. Look for a few passing clouds, faster breezes and nearly average temperatures this afternoon, middle to upper 50s.