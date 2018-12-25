WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Chilly night, sunny days ahead

Our sky is clearing this morning as drier breezes fill in behind yesterday's rain maker. Temperatures drop into the middle 30s to middle 40s by 8 a.m. Look for a few passing clouds, faster breezes and nearly average temperatures this afternoon, middle to upper 50s.

A mainly clear and chilly Christmas night on the way with lows in the low 30s to mid-40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Wednesday is a mostly sunny day with a breeze kicking up in the evening. Highs range from the mid-50s to lower 60s

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 60
San Francisco 57
Oakland 58
San Jose 60
Concord 60

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Thursday:
Sunny skies and a breezy evening with highs in the mid and upper 50s.


(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Christmas Eve brings rain to Bay Area, roadway headaches and accidents
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
