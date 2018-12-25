Accuweather Forecast: Chilly night, sunny days ahead

A mainly clear and chilly Christmas night on the way with lows in the low 30s to mid-40s.
Wednesday is a mostly sunny day with a breeze kicking up in the evening. Highs range from the mid-50s to lower 60s
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 60
San Francisco 57
Oakland 58
San Jose 60
Concord 60
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Thursday:
Sunny skies and a breezy evening with highs in the mid and upper 50s.
