AccuWeather forecast: Mostly clear, chilly night to end 2020, dry start to 2021 before series of storms

Saturday:

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.Tomorrow (New Year's Day) will be mostly sunny early, but clouds will increase late in the day, ahead of nighttime showers.Tomorrow's highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to lower 60s inland.Tomorrow night's showers will continue into Saturday morning, (the storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale ), marking the beginning of a series of light to moderate storms that will continue into late next week.Another light storm arrives Sunday night and lingers into Monday afternoon.Tuesday may be our only break during this parade of storms.Wednesday's storm looks wettest and ranks a 2-Moderate.Santa Rosa 62San Francisco 59Oakland 60San Jose 61Concord 60Tonight: Mostly Clear & ChillyLows: Near 40Tomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly Clear & ChillyLows: Lower 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: A Few Morning Clouds, Then Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Mostly Clear & ChillyLows: Lower 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Mostly Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Mostly Clear & ChillyLows: Lower 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Mostly Clear & ChillyLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sEarly AM Showers, Then Partly Sunny, Followed by Nighttime ShowersHighs: Mid 50s Coast to Near 60 InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now