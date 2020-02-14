Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Mostly clear, chilly night to end 2020, dry start to 2021 before series of storms

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tomorrow (New Year's Day) will be mostly sunny early, but clouds will increase late in the day, ahead of nighttime showers.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

RELATED: Series of storm in Bay Area to usher in the new year

Tomorrow's highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to lower 60s inland.

Tomorrow night's showers will continue into Saturday morning, (the storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale), marking the beginning of a series of light to moderate storms that will continue into late next week.

Another light storm arrives Sunday night and lingers into Monday afternoon.

Tuesday may be our only break during this parade of storms.

Wednesday's storm looks wettest and ranks a 2-Moderate.

Santa Rosa 62
San Francisco 59
Oakland 60
San Jose 61
Concord 60

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Lower 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: A Few Morning Clouds, Then Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Saturday:
Early AM Showers, Then Partly Sunny, Followed by Nighttime Showers
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland

