AccuWeather forecast: Chilly night with lows dipping into 30s

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, and chilly with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s inland, and around 40 degrees near the coast and bay.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Wednesday will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to mid 60s inland

Light rain will arrive late Thursday night and continue through Friday, followed by partial clearing on Saturday and a warming trend beginning Sunday.

LIVE: Watch the snow in Tahoe

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 64
San Francisco: 60
Oakland: 62
San Jose: 63
Concord: 64

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Around 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Around 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low 60s

Thursday:
Partly cloudy skies with light rain developing at night--afternoon highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

