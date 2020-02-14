Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, and chilly with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s inland, and around 40 degrees near the coast and bay.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast
Wednesday will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to mid 60s inland
Light rain will arrive late Thursday night and continue through Friday, followed by partial clearing on Saturday and a warming trend beginning Sunday.
LIVE: Watch the snow in Tahoe
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 64
San Francisco: 60
Oakland: 62
San Jose: 63
Concord: 64
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Around 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Around 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low 60s
Thursday:
Partly cloudy skies with light rain developing at night--afternoon highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/shareyond
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly night with lows dipping into 30s
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News