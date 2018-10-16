AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly nights, warm afternoons ahead

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --You'll notice a difference outside this morning. The gusty breezes relaxed last night, but the dry air remains. These conditions and a lack of clouds allow temperatures to cool into the upper 30s to middle 50s during the morning commute.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A light sea breeze takes away some of the warmth from the Coast and Bay today while Inland neighborhoods are immune. Highs range from the middle 60s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.
Clouds return to the Coast with a few spilling across the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco tonight. This keeps your lows in the 50s while our Inland valleys cool into the 40s under a clear sky.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Temperatures:
Concord: 82/49
Fremont: 78/49
Oakland: 75/52
Redwood City: 79/47
San Francisco: 72/53
San Jose: 80/50
San Rafael: 79/48
Santa Rosa: 81/43
Coast
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
Wednesday:
Expect similar temperatures away tomorrow with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!