AccuWeather Forecast: Chilly nights, warm afternoons ahead

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Wednesday:

You'll notice a difference outside this morning. The gusty breezes relaxed last night, but the dry air remains. These conditions and a lack of clouds allow temperatures to cool into the upper 30s to middle 50s during the morning commute.A light sea breeze takes away some of the warmth from the Coast and Bay today while Inland neighborhoods are immune. Highs range from the middle 60s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.Clouds return to the Coast with a few spilling across the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco tonight. This keeps your lows in the 50s while our Inland valleys cool into the 40s under a clear sky.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 82/49Fremont: 78/49Oakland: 75/52Redwood City: 79/47San Francisco: 72/53San Jose: 80/50San Rafael: 79/48Santa Rosa: 81/43TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Increasing CloudsLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 79 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesExpect similar temperatures away tomorrow with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine.