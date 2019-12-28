AccuWeather forecast: Chilly, patchy fog overnight

High thin wispy clouds will continue to stream across our skies tonight.
The clouds will not prevent it from getting chilly overnight especially in the inland valleys where patchy frost will form by morning.
Watch out for patchy fog as well. Expect filtered sunshine tomorrow afternoon.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Friday and Beyond:
Saturday's weather acts a lot like what you experience today. Expect a partly cloudy and dry day with highs in the middle to upper 50s.
Clouds increase Sunday morning as our next system approaches. Initially drizzle to light rain develops during the morning with steadier rain during the afternoon and evening hours. This storm lingers as some of us head back to work Monday morning. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: 57
Oakland 56
Redwood City 57
San Francisco 54
San Jose 58
Santa Rosa 59
Coast:
Tonight: Few High Clouds
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Fog, Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Fog, Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Patchy AM Frost, Partly Cloudy PM
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Few High Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Filtered Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear, Crisp
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Rain is back in the forecast on Sunday. Light spotty showers develop in the morning. Count on widespread rain in the afternoon and evening with a chance of thunder. Snow is possible over the highest peaks around 4,000'.
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
