AccuWeather forecast: Chilly, patchy fog overnight

High thin wispy clouds will continue to stream across our skies tonight.The clouds will not prevent it from getting chilly overnight especially in the inland valleys where patchy frost will form by morning.Watch out for patchy fog as well. Expect filtered sunshine tomorrow afternoon.Expect filtered sunshine tomorrow afternoon.Saturday's weather acts a lot like what you experience today. Expect a partly cloudy and dry day with highs in the middle to upper 50s.Clouds increase Sunday morning as our next system approaches. Initially drizzle to light rain develops during the morning with steadier rain during the afternoon and evening hours. This storm lingers as some of us head back to work Monday morning. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 57Oakland 56Redwood City 57San Francisco 54San Jose 58Santa Rosa 59Tonight: Few High CloudsLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mainly Clear & ChillyLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Sun & High CloudsHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Patchy Fog, ChillyLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Sun & High CloudsHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Patchy Fog, ColdLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Patchy AM Frost, Partly Cloudy PMHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Few High CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Filtered SunshineHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Mainly Clear, CrispLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Sun & High CloudsHighs: Mid to Upper 50sRain is back in the forecast on Sunday. Light spotty showers develop in the morning. Count on widespread rain in the afternoon and evening with a chance of thunder. Snow is possible over the highest peaks around 4,000'.Highs: Low to Mid 50sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now