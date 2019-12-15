AccuWeather forecast: Chilly start, sunny and cool day

A dry northerly flow will set up the Bay Area for a sunny & cool day today after a chilly start.
High level clouds will increase tomorrow after one of the coldest mornings of the month.
Patchy frost will start off the workweek as overnight lows plunge tonight into the 30s & 40s.
Our next chance of rain arrives late Tuesday.
Highs: 54-58.
Temperatures:
Concord: 46/55
Fremont: 47/56
Redwood City: 45/56
San Francisco: 48/55
San Jose: 44/56
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool
LOWS: in the 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny skies
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cold.
Lows: In the 30s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cold.
Lows: In the 30s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
Monday:
A cold start, then partly cloudy skies.
HIGHS: 54-58.
