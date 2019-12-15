Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Chilly start, sunny and cool day

A dry northerly flow will set up the Bay Area for a sunny & cool day today after a chilly start.

High level clouds will increase tomorrow after one of the coldest mornings of the month.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Patchy frost will start off the workweek as overnight lows plunge tonight into the 30s & 40s.

Our next chance of rain arrives late Tuesday.

Highs: 54-58.

Temperatures:
Concord: 46/55
Fremont: 47/56
Redwood City: 45/56
San Francisco: 48/55
San Jose: 44/56

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool
LOWS: in the 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny skies
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cold.
Lows: In the 30s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cold.
Lows: In the 30s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

Monday:
A cold start, then partly cloudy skies.

HIGHS: 54-58.

