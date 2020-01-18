Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Chilly start to the weekend

Patchy fog is in the North Bay this morning with temps in the 30s around the bay in our chilliest regions. Skies will be filled with filtered sunshine today with high temps in the 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

A ridge of high pressure will keep our skies dry over the weekend with slightly milder readings. Our next chance of rain arrives on Tuesday.

NFC Championship Game:
Go Niners! Temps will edge to near 60 tomorrow under partly sunny skies in Santa Clara around 3:30. It'll be a great day for the 49ers NFC Championship Game with the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 58
San Francisco 55
Oakland 55
Palo Alto 55
San Jose 58

Coast:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid 50s
Lows: In the 40s

North Bay:
Partly cloudy
Highs: 55-58
Lows: 36-41

East Bay:
Partly sunny skies
High: 55
Lows: 42-46

Inland East Bay:
Partly sunny skies
High: 55
Lows: 37-44

Peninsula:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: Mid 50s
Lows: 37-44

South Bay:
Partly cloudy
Highs: 56-58
Lows: 39-44

Sunday
Partly cloudy 56-60

