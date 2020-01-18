Patchy fog is in the North Bay this morning with temps in the 30s around the bay in our chilliest regions. Skies will be filled with filtered sunshine today with high temps in the 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
A ridge of high pressure will keep our skies dry over the weekend with slightly milder readings. Our next chance of rain arrives on Tuesday.
NFC Championship Game:
Go Niners! Temps will edge to near 60 tomorrow under partly sunny skies in Santa Clara around 3:30. It'll be a great day for the 49ers NFC Championship Game with the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 58
San Francisco 55
Oakland 55
Palo Alto 55
San Jose 58
Coast:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid 50s
Lows: In the 40s
North Bay:
Partly cloudy
Highs: 55-58
Lows: 36-41
East Bay:
Partly sunny skies
High: 55
Lows: 42-46
Inland East Bay:
Partly sunny skies
High: 55
Lows: 37-44
Peninsula:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: Mid 50s
Lows: 37-44
South Bay:
Partly cloudy
Highs: 56-58
Lows: 39-44
Sunday
Partly cloudy 56-60
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly start to the weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News