AccuWeather forecast: Chilly start to the weekend

Patchy fog is in the North Bay this morning with temps in the 30s around the bay in our chilliest regions. Skies will be filled with filtered sunshine today with high temps in the 50s.A ridge of high pressure will keep our skies dry over the weekend with slightly milder readings. Our next chance of rain arrives on Tuesday.Go Niners! Temps will edge to near 60 tomorrow under partly sunny skies in Santa Clara around 3:30. It'll be a great day for the 49ers NFC Championship Game with the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.Santa Rosa 58San Francisco 55Oakland 55Palo Alto 55San Jose 58Partly cloudy skiesHighs: In the mid 50sLows: In the 40sPartly cloudyHighs: 55-58Lows: 36-41Partly sunny skiesHigh: 55Lows: 42-46Partly sunny skiesHigh: 55Lows: 37-44Partly cloudy skiesHighs: Mid 50sLows: 37-44Partly cloudyHighs: 56-58Lows: 39-44Partly cloudy 56-60