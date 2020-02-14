AccuWeather forecast: Chilly, sunny morning across Bay Area; cooler temps on Monday

Chilly morning readings greet us again this Sunday.
Sunny skies will start the day with highs recovering into the 60s again except near 60 at the coastline.
A few high clouds will slip south as a system brushes extreme north western California.
Monday will be cooler as this weak system passes north and east of us.
Breezy winds and stronger high pressure will build in its wake Tuesday through the rest of the week.
Highs will warm a bit as the storm track rides far north into Canada but offshore winds could kick up late in the week.
Dry conditions look to continue to persist into mid December.
Highs Tomorrow:
Santa Rosa 67
Concord 64
San Francisco 63
Oakland 65
San Jose 65
Coast:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: 58-60
Tonight: Clear
Lows: In the low 40s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: 63-67
Tonight: Chilly
Lows: 28-32
East Bay:
Today: Sunny Skies
Highs: In the low 60s
Tonight: Clear & cold
Lows: Near 40
Inland East Bay:
Today: Sunny Skies
Highs: In the mid 60s
Tonight: Clear & chilly
Lows: 33-40
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: In the low 60s
Tonight: Clear skies
Lows: In upper 30s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: In the mid 60s
Tonight: Clear skies
Lows: 31-35
Monday:
Sun & high clouds
Highs: 56-66
