AccuWeather forecast: Chilly, sunny morning across Bay Area; cooler temps on Monday

Highs Tomorrow:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Monday:

Chilly morning readings greet us again this Sunday.Sunny skies will start the day with highs recovering into the 60s again except near 60 at the coastline.A few high clouds will slip south as a system brushes extreme north western California.Monday will be cooler as this weak system passes north and east of us.Breezy winds and stronger high pressure will build in its wake Tuesday through the rest of the week.Highs will warm a bit as the storm track rides far north into Canada but offshore winds could kick up late in the week.Dry conditions look to continue to persist into mid December.Santa Rosa 67Concord 64San Francisco 63Oakland 65San Jose 65Today: Sunny skiesHighs: 58-60Tonight: ClearLows: In the low 40sToday: Sunny skiesHighs: 63-67Tonight: ChillyLows: 28-32Today: Sunny SkiesHighs: In the low 60sTonight: Clear & coldLows: Near 40Today: Sunny SkiesHighs: In the mid 60sTonight: Clear & chillyLows: 33-40Today: Sunny skiesHighs: In the low 60sTonight: Clear skiesLows: In upper 30sToday: Sunny skiesHighs: In the mid 60sTonight: Clear skiesLows: 31-35Sun & high cloudsHighs: 56-66