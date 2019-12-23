Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Chilly today, holiday rain on the way

Fog, frost and freezing fog all potential issues this morning. Dress warmly as lows dip into the lower 30s Inland to middle 40s in San Francisco.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Enjoy a break from the widespread rain today. An isolated shower may pop near our higher elevations of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Diablo Range. Seasonal but chilly highs today in the middle 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday:
We begin tomorrow much like today with the same challenges present. A few isolated showers are possible during the day in the same areas as today. After the sun sets more widespread light to moderate showers develop. Snow levels drop to 3,500 feet Christmas morning. The storm ranks a 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale.

Christmas Day features more chances of light to moderate rain during the morning which tapers during the evening and continues the 1-Light ranking on our Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord: 60/39
Fremont: 61/41
Oakland: 60/42
Redwood City: 55/42
San Francisco: 54/45
San Jose: 56/41
San Rafael: 55/41
Santa Rosa: 56/34

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 44 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

