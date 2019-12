AccuWeather forecast: Chilly today, holiday rain on the way

Temperatures:

Fog, frost and freezing fog all potential issues this morning. Dress warmly as lows dip into the lower 30s Inland to middle 40s in San Francisco.Enjoy a break from the widespread rain today. An isolated shower may pop near our higher elevations of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Diablo Range. Seasonal but chilly highs today in the middle 50s.We begin tomorrow much like today with the same challenges present. A few isolated showers are possible during the day in the same areas as today. After the sun sets more widespread light to moderate showers develop. Snow levels drop to 3,500 feet Christmas morning. The storm ranks a 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale Christmas Day features more chances of light to moderate rain during the morning which tapers during the evening and continues the 1-Light ranking on our Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 60/39Fremont: 61/41Oakland: 60/42Redwood City: 55/42San Francisco: 54/45San Jose: 56/41San Rafael: 55/41Santa Rosa: 56/34TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 40 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 34 - 39 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 33 - 38 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 37 - 42 Degrees