AccuWeather forecast: Chilly night in Bay Area before storm arrives tomorrow

FREEZE WARNING: Tuesday 2 a.m. - 8 a.m.

WIND ADVISORY: Tuesday 7 p.m. - Wednesday 1 p.m.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Tuesday afternoon - Wednesday afternoon

Today's Temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Wednesday:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly, with lows ranging from mid 30s to near 40.Tomorrow, a level 3 storm will bring periods of heavy rain and powerful wind gusts, beginning in the late afternoon and continuing through Wednesday.Flash Flood Watches and High Wind Warnings will be in effect into Thursday. Smaller, less intense storms will follow into this weekend.Santa Rosa 52San Francisco 55Oakland 55San Jose 56Concord 53Tonight: Partly CloudyLows: Near 40Tomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Low 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Near 40Tomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Low 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Low to Mid 50sAnother rainy and windy day, as a level 3 storm continues to pound the Bay Area. Highs will range from the low to mid 50s. Localized flooding and wind damage are possible.