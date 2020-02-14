Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Chilly night in Bay Area before storm arrives tomorrow

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly, with lows ranging from mid 30s to near 40.


Tomorrow, a level 3 storm will bring periods of heavy rain and powerful wind gusts, beginning in the late afternoon and continuing through Wednesday.

Flash Flood Watches and High Wind Warnings will be in effect into Thursday. Smaller, less intense storms will follow into this weekend.

  • FREEZE WARNING: Tuesday 2 a.m. - 8 a.m.

  • WIND ADVISORY: Tuesday 7 p.m. - Wednesday 1 p.m.

  • FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Tuesday afternoon - Wednesday afternoon


    • Today's Temperatures
    Santa Rosa 52
    San Francisco 55
    Oakland 55
    San Jose 56
    Concord 53

    Coast:
    Tonight: Partly Cloudy
    Lows: Near 40
    Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
    Highs: Low 50s

    North Bay:
    Tonight: Partly Cloudy
    Lows: Near 40
    Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
    Highs: Low 50s

    East Bay:
    Tonight: Partly Cloudy
    Lows: Upper 30s
    Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
    Highs: Low to Mid 50s

    Inland East Bay:
    Tonight: Partly Cloudy
    Lows: Low to Mid 30s
    Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
    Highs: Low to Mid 50s

    Peninsula:
    Tonight: Partly Cloudy
    Lows: Upper 30s
    Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
    Highs: Low to Mid 50s

    South Bay:
    Tonight: Partly Cloudy
    Lows: Low to Mid 30s
    Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
    Highs: Low to Mid 50s

    Wednesday:
    Another rainy and windy day, as a level 3 storm continues to pound the Bay Area. Highs will range from the low to mid 50s. Localized flooding and wind damage are possible.

