AccuWeather forecast: Chilly night in Bay Area before storm arrives tomorrow

Tomorrow, a level 3 storm will bring periods of heavy rain and powerful wind gusts, beginning in the late afternoon and continuing through Wednesday.
Flash Flood Watches and High Wind Warnings will be in effect into Thursday. Smaller, less intense storms will follow into this weekend.
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 52
San Francisco 55
Oakland 55
San Jose 56
Concord 53
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Wednesday:
Another rainy and windy day, as a level 3 storm continues to pound the Bay Area. Highs will range from the low to mid 50s. Localized flooding and wind damage are possible.
