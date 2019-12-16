Tonight is a clear and chilly night with lows dropping into the lower 30s to lower 40s. Monday is a sunny and dry day with highs in the mid to upper 50s
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 58
San Francisco 55
Oakland 57
San Jose 58
Concord 55
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Tuesday:
A much cloudier day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly tonight, sunny and dry tomorrow
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More