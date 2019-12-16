Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Chilly tonight, sunny and dry tomorrow

Tonight is a clear and chilly night with lows dropping into the lower 30s to lower 40s. Monday is a sunny and dry day with highs in the mid to upper 50s

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 58
San Francisco 55
Oakland 57
San Jose 58
Concord 55

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Tuesday:
A much cloudier day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

