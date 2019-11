AccuWeather forecast: Chilly with scattered showers

Temperatures:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly -- cold in some spots -- with a few scattered showers. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s in the North Bay Valleys, and mid to upper 30s elsewhere.Thanksgiving Day will be partly sunny and chilly with a few scattered showers -- and possibly snow showers over the Bay Area peaks -- with highs ranging from upper 40s at the coast to low and mid 50s inland.Friday will be a bit sunnier and drier than tomorrow, but the early morning hours will be very cold inland.By afternoon, however, we can expect temperatures warming into the mid to upper 50s near the bay and inland.The weekend will bring another round of unsettled weather with periods of rain likely Saturday, Sunday, and early next week.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Partly cloudy, a few scattered showersLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Partly sunny, a few scattered showersHighs: Near 50Tonight: Partly cloudy, a few scattered showersLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Partly sunny, a few scattered showersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Partly cloudy, a few scattered showersLows: Mid 30sTomorrow: Partly sunny, a few scattered showersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Partly cloudy, cold, a few scattered showersLows: Upper 20s to Low 30sTomorrow: Partly sunny, a few scattered showersHighs: Low to mid 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy, a few scattered showersLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Partly sunny, a few scattered showersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Partly cloudy, a few scattered showersLows: Mid 30sTomorrow: Partly sunny, a few scattered showersHighs: Low 50sPartly cloudy, freezing cold morningHighs: Near 50 coast to mid 50s inland