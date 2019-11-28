Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Chilly with scattered showers

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly -- cold in some spots -- with a few scattered showers. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s in the North Bay Valleys, and mid to upper 30s elsewhere.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Thanksgiving Day will be partly sunny and chilly with a few scattered showers -- and possibly snow showers over the Bay Area peaks -- with highs ranging from upper 40s at the coast to low and mid 50s inland.

Friday will be a bit sunnier and drier than tomorrow, but the early morning hours will be very cold inland.

By afternoon, however, we can expect temperatures warming into the mid to upper 50s near the bay and inland.

The weekend will bring another round of unsettled weather with periods of rain likely Saturday, Sunday, and early next week.

Temperatures:
Concord 52
Oakland 51
Redwood City 52
San Francisco 51
San Jose 52
Santa Rosa 54

Coast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy, a few scattered showers
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, a few scattered showers
Highs: Near 50

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly cloudy, a few scattered showers
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, a few scattered showers
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly cloudy, a few scattered showers
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, a few scattered showers
Highs: Low 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold, a few scattered showers
Lows: Upper 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, a few scattered showers
Highs: Low to mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, a few scattered showers
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, a few scattered showers
Highs: Low 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly cloudy, a few scattered showers
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, a few scattered showers
Highs: Low 50s

Looking ahead to Friday:
Partly cloudy, freezing cold morning
Highs: Near 50 coast to mid 50s inland

