AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and breezy conditions ahead

Tonight will be clear, breezy and cool, with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid 40s.




Tomorrow will be sunny and a bit warmer, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 80s inland. A much warmer pattern will develop over the weekend, peaking on Sunday and Monday, when highs will range from low 70s at the coast to low 90s inland.

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Upper 80s Inland

Temperatures:
Concord: 80
Oakland: 73
Redwood City: 75
San Francisco: 69
San Jose: 77
Santa Rosa: 80

Coast
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Breezy, & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear, Breezy, & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear, Breezy, & Chilly
Lows: Around 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Around 80

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear, Breezy, & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Around 80

