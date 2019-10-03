Tonight will be clear, breezy and cool, with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid 40s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be sunny and a bit warmer, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 80s inland. A much warmer pattern will develop over the weekend, peaking on Sunday and Monday, when highs will range from low 70s at the coast to low 90s inland.
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Upper 80s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 80
Oakland: 73
Redwood City: 75
San Francisco: 69
San Jose: 77
Santa Rosa: 80
Coast
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Breezy, & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear, Breezy, & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear, Breezy, & Chilly
Lows: Around 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Around 80
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear, Breezy, & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Around 80
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and breezy conditions ahead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News