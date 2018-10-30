WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and breezy overnight, sunny tomorrow

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be clear and breezy, with gusty winds in the hills. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 80s inland.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Because of the current warm, dry, and breezy pattern, a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger remains in effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow. Highest fire danger is in elevations above 1,000 feet. Even as fire danger diminishes, dry and much warmer than average weather will persist through the weekend.

Temperatures:
Concord 81
Oakland 78
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 73
San Jose 79
Santa Rosa 81

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Breezy/Occasional Gusts
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Inland
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s to Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80

Wednesday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland

