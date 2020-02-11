AccuWeather forecast: Clear and breezy tonight, strong winds in North Bay Mountains

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be clear and breezy, with wind gusts diminishing. However, strong gusts will persist in the higher elevations, and a Wind Advisory will remain in effect for the North Bay Mountains until 11 a.m. tomorrow.
Overnight lows will range from upper 30s in the chilliest inland valley locations to low and mid 40s elsewhere.
Tuesday and Beyond:
Tuesday:
Sunny & Cooler
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Upper 60s Inland
Tuesday will be another sunny and unseasonably warm day, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low and mid 70s inland. A gradual cooling trend will begin on Wednesday, with afternoon highs returning to seasonal levels by Friday, but our current dry pattern will persist into next week.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 75
San Francisco 66
Oakland 69
San Jose 70
Concord 72
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy/Chilly Farther North
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy/Chilly in Spots
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy/Chilly in Spots
Lows: Upper 30s to Around 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 70
