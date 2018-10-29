AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and breezy with fire danger overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be clear and breezy, with gusty wind in the hills. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tomorrow will be sunny, breezy, and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to near 80 degrees inland.
Because of the current dry, windy, and warm pattern, Red Flag Warnings for high fire danger are in effect for much of the Bay Area--especially the hills and mountains--until Wednesday morning. Even as the Red Flag Warnings expire, this warmer than average pattern will continue through the week ahead.
FIRE WEATHER WATCH: Today 11p.m. - Wednesday 6a.m.
Temperatures:
Concord 78
Oakland 75
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 70
San Jose 76
Santa Rosa 77
Coast
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
Inland
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s
Tuesday:
Sunny, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Around 80 Inland
