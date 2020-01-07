Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Clear and chilly night

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with patches of fog spilling over from the Central Valley into low-lying areas of the inland North Bay and East Bay.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s inland, closer to 40 degrees near the coast and bay.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian's Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny early, with increasing clouds in the late afternoon and showers developing in the North Bay by evening. Afternoon highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to upper 50s elsewhere. The approaching storm ranks "1" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, and will likely produce less than two-tenths of an inch of rain in the North Bay, and little or no measurable rain in other regions.

During the evening and late night hours tomorrow, showers will spread southward and eastward from the North Bay, and they will become more widely scattered as they move farther inland. Wednesday will begin with some lingering early morning clouds, but will become mostly sunny and chilly in the afternoon.

Our overall weather pattern will remain unsettled into the weekend, with chances of light rain or showers on Thursday and Saturday.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 59
San Francisco: 57
Oakland: 57
San Jose: 61
Concord: 59

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold, with Patchy Valley Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60

Wednesday:
A few lingering morning clouds, followed by mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will range from low and mid 50s at the coast to upper 50s inland.

