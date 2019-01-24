WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Clear and cold evening

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with patchy fog in the inland valleys. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s inland, upper 30s to low 40s near the coast and bay.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from low 60s on the coast to upper 60s near the bay and inland.

Weekend:
The weekend will be even milder, with coastal highs in the mid 60s and inland highs around 70. Temperatures will gradually taper off next week, but only by a few degrees; and our current dry pattern will continue through the end of January.

Temperatures:
Concord 64
Oakland 64
Redwood City 64
San Francisco 62
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 67

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly/Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Near 70 Inland


