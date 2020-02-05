Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Clear and cold tonight, milder morning tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with overnight lows ranging from low and mid 30s inland to mid and upper 30s near the coast and bay.

Tomorrow will be sunny and slightly milder than today, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s near the bay and a few mid 60s inland.




VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Thursday and Beyond:
Thursday and Friday will be sunny and several degrees warmer, with inland highs approaching 70 degrees by Friday.

However, temperatures will moderate a bit over the weekend, as a breezy and cooler pattern develops. Even as temperatures fluctuate over the next week to ten days, there is no rain in the forecast--only sunny and dry days ahead.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 64
San Francisco 59
Oakland 60
San Jose 61
Concord 62

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Slightly Milder
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Slightly Milder
Highs: Around 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Slightly Milder
Highs: Low 60s

