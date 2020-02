AccuWeather forecast: Clear and cold tonight, milder morning tomorrow

Thursday and Beyond

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with overnight lows ranging from low and mid 30s inland to mid and upper 30s near the coast and bay.Tomorrow will be sunny and slightly milder than today, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s near the bay and a few mid 60s inland.Thursday and Friday will be sunny and several degrees warmer, with inland highs approaching 70 degrees by Friday.However, temperatures will moderate a bit over the weekend, as a breezy and cooler pattern develops. Even as temperatures fluctuate over the next week to ten days, there is no rain in the forecast--only sunny and dry days ahead.Santa Rosa 64San Francisco 59Oakland 60San Jose 61Concord 62Tonight: Mostly Clear & ColdLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly Clear & ColdLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Sunny & MilderHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Clear & ColdLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Sunny & Slightly MilderHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly Clear & ColdLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Sunny & MilderHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Clear & ColdLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Sunny & Slightly MilderHighs: Around 60Tonight: Mostly Clear & ColdLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Sunny & Slightly MilderHighs: Low 60s