AccuWeather forecast: Clear and cold tonight, partly sunny Sunday

Tonight is a clear night. Under calm winds expect cold temps with lows in the lower 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday features partly sunny skies.

A cold front to our north will try to force an isolated shower.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The best chance of finding a shower will be in the North Bay around noon and any rainfall will be less than 0.10".

It is a cool end to the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 55
San Francisco: 55
Oakland: 56
San Jose: 57
Concord: 56

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies/Isolated Shower
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies/Isolated Shower
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Monday:
A cold morning under sunny skies will give way to clouds in the evening and rain after 5pm. This storm is a light storm and ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs range from the low to mid 50s.

