Tonight is a clear night. Under calm winds expect cold temps with lows in the lower 30s to mid-40s.
Sunday features partly sunny skies.
A cold front to our north will try to force an isolated shower.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The best chance of finding a shower will be in the North Bay around noon and any rainfall will be less than 0.10".
It is a cool end to the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 55
San Francisco: 55
Oakland: 56
San Jose: 57
Concord: 56
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies/Isolated Shower
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies/Isolated Shower
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Monday:
A cold morning under sunny skies will give way to clouds in the evening and rain after 5pm. This storm is a light storm and ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs range from the low to mid 50s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Clear and cold tonight, partly sunny Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News