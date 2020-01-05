AccuWeather forecast: Clear and cold

Tonight we will find mainly clear skies across the Bay Area.
In the wake of our cold front that brought early morning showers, cold air will move into the area overnight dropping our lows into the chilly lower 30s to mid-40s.
Sunday is a sunny day. After a cold morning, highs reach the mid 50s to lower 60s in the afternoon.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 59
San Francisco: 57
Oakland: 59
San Jose: 59
Concord: 60
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Around 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows:Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Monday:
Our dry pattern continues. After a cold start its a sunny and comfy afternoon with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
