Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Clear and cold

Tonight we will find mainly clear skies across the Bay Area.

In the wake of our cold front that brought early morning showers, cold air will move into the area overnight dropping our lows into the chilly lower 30s to mid-40s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday is a sunny day. After a cold morning, highs reach the mid 50s to lower 60s in the afternoon.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 59
San Francisco: 57
Oakland: 59
San Jose: 59
Concord: 60

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Around 60

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows:Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Monday:
Our dry pattern continues. After a cold start its a sunny and comfy afternoon with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
Protests in SF, SJ to oppose killing of Iran top general
SJPD shoots man threatening to set gas station nozzle on fire
SF grandmother brutally attacked at SF playground has died
Leaving California: Here's what's great about it and what's bad
Oakland residents react to deadly laptop theft at Montclair Village
NorCal man arrested for allegedly stealing trailer containing belongings of military families
Show More
Pilot dead after small plane crashes in Santa Clarita
Victim ID'd, 2 suspects in court for deadly Oakland laptop theft
Cyberattack hits Contra Costa library system
Congressman Jared Huffman weighs in on US airstrike
Pink pledges to donate $500k to help battle Australian wildfires
More TOP STORIES News