AccuWeather forecast: Clear and cool evening, Daylight Savings ends overnight

Tonight is a clear and cool night with lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Daylight Saving Time ends overnight so be sure to set your clocks back one hour before heading to bed.
Sunday is a bright and mild day with highs in the mid 60s to Upper 70s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 78
San Francisco 69
Oakland 71
San Jose 76
Concord 75
Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
Monday:
Our sunny and mild pattern continues with highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
