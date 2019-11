AccuWeather forecast: Clear and cool evening, Daylight Savings ends overnight

Temperatures:

Tonight is a clear and cool night with lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Daylight Saving Time ends overnight so be sure to set your clocks back one hour before heading to bed.Sunday is a bright and mild day with highs in the mid 60s to Upper 70s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40s to Lower 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Lower 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Lower 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low to Upper 70sOur sunny and mild pattern continues with highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now