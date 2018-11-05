AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and cool overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be clear and cool, with early morning lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will be Sunny and mild--in fact, warm for November. Highs willl range from mid 60s at the coast to near 80 inland--great Election Day weather!
VIDEO: Watch Weather Anchor Spencer Christian's AccuWeather forecast
Expect very little change on Wednesday, but a slightly cooler pattern will develop by the end of the week.
However, even as the cooling continues, there is no hint of rain in the Bay Area over the next 10 days--possibly even longer.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Temperatures:
Concord 79
Oakland 70
Redwood City 72
San Francisco 67
San Jose 74
Santa Rosa 79
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Wednesday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Around 80 Inland
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!