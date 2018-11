AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and cool overnight

Temperatures:

Tonight will be clear and cool, with early morning lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow will be Sunny and mild--in fact, warm for November. Highs willl range from mid 60s at the coast to near 80 inland--great Election Day weather!Expect very little change on Wednesday, but a slightly cooler pattern will develop by the end of the week.However, even as the cooling continues, there is no hint of rain in the Bay Area over the next 10 days--possibly even longer.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Near 80Tonight: Clear & CoolLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Near 80Tonight: Clear & CoolLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sSunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Around 80 Inland