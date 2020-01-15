Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Clear tonight, moderate storm Wednesday - Thursday

It's a mostly clear and rather cold night on the way with lows in the low 30s to low 40s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Wednesday is a mostly cloudy day. At night we see our next storm arrive which ranks a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect showers to start in the North Bay after 7 pm. Highs range from the low to mid-50s.

Thursday and Beyond:
Expect our storm to intensify Thursday morning into a Moderate storm which ranks a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale.

Heavy rain for the morning commute expected along with gusty winds. In the afternoon there is a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs range from the low to mid-50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 54
San Francisco 53
Oakland 54
San Jose 57
Concord 54

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/PM Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

