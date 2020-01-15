It's a mostly clear and rather cold night on the way with lows in the low 30s to low 40s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Wednesday is a mostly cloudy day. At night we see our next storm arrive which ranks a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect showers to start in the North Bay after 7 pm. Highs range from the low to mid-50s.
Thursday and Beyond:
Expect our storm to intensify Thursday morning into a Moderate storm which ranks a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale.
Heavy rain for the morning commute expected along with gusty winds. In the afternoon there is a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs range from the low to mid-50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 54
San Francisco 53
Oakland 54
San Jose 57
Concord 54
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/PM Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Clear tonight, moderate storm Wednesday - Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More