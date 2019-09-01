AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and mild tonight, hot Sunday

Some patchy fog along the immediate Coast is expected overnight. For many of us, it is a clear and mild night with lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Sunday is a warm summer day for the Bay Area. Expect sunny skies and highs in the low 70s to the upper 90s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 93
San Francisco 76
Oakland 83
San Jose 89
Concord 96
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Lower 70s to Mid 80s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Upper 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Monday (Labor Day):
A sunny and warm day with highs in the upper 60s to mid 90s.
