AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and mild

Tonight will be clear & mild with overnight lows mainly in the mid 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler than today, but still warmer than average for mid-October. Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to low 80s inland.