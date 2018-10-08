AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and mild

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be clear & mild with overnight lows mainly in the mid 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler than today, but still warmer than average for mid-October. Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to low 80s inland.
Further cooling will occur on Wednesday and Thursday, but another warming trend will begin on Friday and continue through the weekend.
RED FLAG WARNING - Today Until 5 p.m.
Tonight's Temperatures
Concord 82
Oakland 73
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 70
San Jose 78
Santa Rosa 82
Coast
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
Inland
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Partly Cloudy & Cooler
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Upper 70s Inland
