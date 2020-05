AccuWeather forecast: Clear, breezy night, sunny morning ahead

Temperatures:

Tonight will be clear and breezy in most areas, with windier conditions near the coast. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s.Santa Rosa 79San Francisco 68Oakland 72San Jose 76Concord 79Tonight: Mostly Clear & WindyLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & BreezyHighs: Lower 60sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70s to Near 80Tonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Lower 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Lower to Mid 70sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Lower 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Around 80Tonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Lower 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Lower to Mid 70sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Lower 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Lower to Mid 70sTomorrow will be sunny, breezy, and slightly cooler than today, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to near 80 inland.Memorial Day Weekend will bring sunny days along with a major warming trend.Saturday: Sunny & WarmerHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Upper 80s InlandOn Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we can expect high temperatures inland to reach or exceed 100 degrees, with upper 80s near the bay and mid to upper 70s at the coast.The inland heat early next week may pose health threats, so we are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and heat during that period of time.