AccuWeather forecast: Clear, breezy night, sunny morning ahead

Tonight will be clear and breezy in most areas, with windier conditions near the coast. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 79
San Francisco 68
Oakland 72
San Jose 76
Concord 79
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Windy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Lower 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower to Mid 70s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Around 80
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower to Mid 70s
Friday and weekend:
Tomorrow will be sunny, breezy, and slightly cooler than today, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to near 80 inland.
Memorial Day Weekend will bring sunny days along with a major warming trend.
Saturday: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Upper 80s Inland
Monday and beyond:
On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we can expect high temperatures inland to reach or exceed 100 degrees, with upper 80s near the bay and mid to upper 70s at the coast.
The inland heat early next week may pose health threats, so we are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and heat during that period of time.
