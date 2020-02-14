AccuWeather forecast: Clear, breezy tonight, sunny tomorrow morning

Tonight will be clear and moderately cool, with breezy conditions near the coast. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday and beyond
Tomorrow and Wednesday will be sunny and mild to warm, with high temperatures both days ranging from mid 60s at the coast to near 80 degrees in the warmest inland locations.
Gradual cooling will begin on Thursday, and the weekend will bring increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers.
Temperatures:
Concord: 78
Oakland: 75
San Francisco: 72
San Jose: 77
Santa Rosa: 79
Coast:
Tonight: Clear, Breezy, & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & mild
Highs: Mid 60s to Around 70
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80
Wednesday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Near 80 Inland
