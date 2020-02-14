Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Clear, breezy tonight, sunny tomorrow morning

Tonight will be clear and moderately cool, with breezy conditions near the coast. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.




Tuesday and beyond
Tomorrow and Wednesday will be sunny and mild to warm, with high temperatures both days ranging from mid 60s at the coast to near 80 degrees in the warmest inland locations.

Gradual cooling will begin on Thursday, and the weekend will bring increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers.

Temperatures:
Concord: 78
Oakland: 75
San Francisco: 72
San Jose: 77
Santa Rosa: 79

Coast:
Tonight: Clear, Breezy, & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & mild
Highs: Mid 60s to Around 70

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80

Wednesday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Near 80 Inland

