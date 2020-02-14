AccuWeather forecast: Clear, breezy with clouds and fog overnight

Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy, with low clouds and fog developing at the coast overnight. Early morning lows will be mainly in the mid 50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 93
San Francisco 76
Oakland 82
San Jose 89
Concord 95
Coast:
Tonight: Breezy with Increasing Clouds
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Lower to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Lower 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower to Mid 80s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower to Mid 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Thursday:
Mostly Sunny & Warm Inland/Cooler at the Coast
Highs: Lower 60s Coast to Lower 90s Inland
