AccuWeather forecast: Clear, breezy with clouds and fog overnight

Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy, with low clouds and fog developing at the coast overnight. Early morning lows will be mainly in the mid 50s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 93
San Francisco 76
Oakland 82
San Jose 89
Concord 95

Coast:
Tonight: Breezy with Increasing Clouds
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Lower to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Lower 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower to Mid 80s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower to Mid 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s

Thursday:
Mostly Sunny & Warm Inland/Cooler at the Coast
Highs: Lower 60s Coast to Lower 90s Inland

