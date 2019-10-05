AccuWeather Forecast: Clear, bright night ahead

Tonight will be clear and bright with overnight lows ranging from upper 40s to low 50s.
Tomorrow will be sunny and noticeably warmer than today, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to upper 80s inland.
Tomorrow night, we can expect a drier and breezier pattern, resulting in a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger in the North Bay hills. The warning will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.
Our warming trend will peak on Sunday and Monday, as highs will range from mid and upper 70s at the coast to low 90s inland. Gradual cooling will begin on Tuesday.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 70s Coast to Low 90s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 85
Oakland: 79
Redwood City: 81
San Francisco: 74
San Jose: 83
Santa Rosa: 86
Coast
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
