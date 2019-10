AccuWeather forecast: Clear, chilly night ahead

Temperatures:

Tonight will be clear and chilly for much of the Bay Area -- cold in the valleys of the North Bay and East Bay. In fact, a Freeze Warning is in effect for North Bay valleys in Napa, Sonoma and Marin Counties. In those areas, low temperatures may drop into the upper 20s. SPARE THE AIR : TodayLocations near the coast and bay will have lows in the low to mid 40s.Tomorrow will be sunny and relatively mild, with highs ranging from upper 60s at the coast to mid and upper 70s inland. This sunny, dry and mild pattern will continue through the weekend and into the middle of next week, with only minor temperature fluctuations from day to day. We do not see any significant "wind events" in the next seven days, but our weather will remain exceedingly dry, which means we should remain mindful of fire hazards.Concord:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: Clear & CoolLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Near 70Tonight: Clear & CoolLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Sunny & mildHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Clear & Cold/Freeze WarningLows: Upper 20s to Low 30sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Mid 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70s