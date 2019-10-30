Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Clear, chilly night ahead

Tonight will be clear and chilly for much of the Bay Area -- cold in the valleys of the North Bay and East Bay. In fact, a Freeze Warning is in effect for North Bay valleys in Napa, Sonoma and Marin Counties. In those areas, low temperatures may drop into the upper 20s.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Locations near the coast and bay will have lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and relatively mild, with highs ranging from upper 60s at the coast to mid and upper 70s inland. This sunny, dry and mild pattern will continue through the weekend and into the middle of next week, with only minor temperature fluctuations from day to day. We do not see any significant "wind events" in the next seven days, but our weather will remain exceedingly dry, which means we should remain mindful of fire hazards.

Temperatures:
Concord: 74
Oakland: 73
Redwood City: 74
San Francisco: 70
San Jose: 74
Santa Rosa: 78

Coast
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 70

East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & mild
Highs: Mid 70s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cold/Freeze Warning
Lows: Upper 20s to Low 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

