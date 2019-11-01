AccuWeather forecast: Clear conditions, chilly night ahead

Tonight will be clear and generally chilly -- even cold in the North Bay valleys where a Freeze Warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
SPARE THE AIR: Today
Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s in much of the North Bay, mid to upper 30s in other inland communities, and low 40s near the coast and bay.
Tomorrow will be sunny and relatively mild by afternoon, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland. The week ahead will bring mostly sunny and mild days with not a drop of rain in sight. In fact, most forecast models indicate that this dry pattern will persist through the first 12 days of November.
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Upper 70s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 75
Oakland: 71
Redwood City: 73
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 75
Santa Rosa: 77
Coast
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to mid 30s
Tomorrow: Cold Morning/Then, Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Clear conditions, chilly night ahead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More