Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Clear conditions, crisp morning air ahead

A clear and starry night is ahead. Fall is just around the corner and you will feel the crispness in the air tomorrow morning. Sunny and warmer weather is expected for the afternoon.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Saturday:
The warming trend continues on Saturday under sunny skies with temperatures soaring well above average for this time of year.
Highs: Low 70s to Mid 90s

Temperatures:
Concord: 88
Oakland: 78
Redwood City: 83
San Francisco: 74
San Jose: 85
Santa Rosa: 87

Coast
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Bright & Warmer
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Crisp & Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunshine, Warmer
Highs: Low to Upper 80s

