A clear and starry night is ahead. Fall is just around the corner and you will feel the crispness in the air tomorrow morning. Sunny and warmer weather is expected for the afternoon.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Saturday:
The warming trend continues on Saturday under sunny skies with temperatures soaring well above average for this time of year.
Highs: Low 70s to Mid 90s
Temperatures:
Concord: 88
Oakland: 78
Redwood City: 83
San Francisco: 74
San Jose: 85
Santa Rosa: 87
Coast
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low 70s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Bright & Warmer
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Crisp & Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunshine, Warmer
Highs: Low to Upper 80s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Clear conditions, crisp morning air ahead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More