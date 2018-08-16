AccuWeather Forecast: Clear, cool evening looking into weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be mostly clear inland, with patches of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Tomorrow will be sunny and mild-to-warm near the bay and inland, partly sunny & breezy at the coast.
Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland.
Saturday will be a few degrees warmer inland and around the bay shoreline, followed by just a very slight drop in temperatures on Sunday. A cooler pattern will begin early next week.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 95
Oakland 74
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 68
San Jose 85
Santa Rosa 88
Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Breezy & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Around 80
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Upper 90s Inland
