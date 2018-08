AccuWeather Forecast: Clear, cool evening looking into weekend

Today's Temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking ahead to Saturday:

Tonight will be mostly clear inland, with patches of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.Tomorrow will be sunny and mild-to-warm near the bay and inland, partly sunny & breezy at the coast.Highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland.Saturday will be a few degrees warmer inland and around the bay shoreline, followed by just a very slight drop in temperatures on Sunday. A cooler pattern will begin early next week.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Breezy & MildHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid to Upper 80sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & Warm to HotHighs: Mid to Upper 90sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Around 80Tonight: Clear & MildLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sSunny & Warm to HotHighs: Upper 60s Coast to Upper 90s Inland