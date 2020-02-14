AccuWeather forecast: Clear, cool Halloween evening in Bay Area

A mainly clear and cool night on the way with lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
Sunday is a sunny and warm start to November. Expect highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect for rough surf along our coastline.
Santa Rosa 83
San Francisco 75
Oakland 80
San Jose 83
Concord 84
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Monday:
November warmth continues! Under sunny skies highs reach the lower 70s to mid 80s.
