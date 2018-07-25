AccuWeather Forecast: Clear evening ahead with fog overnight

Coast:

Tonight will be mostly clear inland and over the bay, but fog will expand from the coast locally over the bay late tonight.Early morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild over the bay, warm to hot inland, and partly sunny and breezy at the coast.Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid and upper 90s inland. Inland heat will ease up only a couple of degrees on Friday, but temperatures will moderate across the entire Bay Area over the weekend, when highs will range from near 60 at the coast to near 90 inland.Concord 95Oakland 74Redwood City 80San Francisco 68San Jose 87Santa Rosa 93Tonight: Breezy/Fog ExpandsLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & MildHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 80s to Low 90sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid 90sTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 73 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sSunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland