AccuWeather Forecast: Clear evening ahead with fog overnight

Tonight will be mostly clear inland and over the bay, but fog will expand from the coast locally over the bay late tonight.
Early morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild over the bay, warm to hot inland, and partly sunny and breezy at the coast.
Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid and upper 90s inland. Inland heat will ease up only a couple of degrees on Friday, but temperatures will moderate across the entire Bay Area over the weekend, when highs will range from near 60 at the coast to near 90 inland.
Concord 95
Oakland 74
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 68
San Jose 87
Santa Rosa 93
Coast:
Tonight: Breezy/Fog Expands
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & Mild
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 73 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Friday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland
