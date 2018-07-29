AccuWeather Forecast: Clear evening ahead

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
It is a cooler night than last night with lows in the low 50s to low 60s. Monday begins with fog, perhaps some coastal drizzle as well. The afternoon features sunnier skies but there will be a bit of haze in our sky due to smoke from fires to our North filtering down into the Bay Area. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 90s.
Santa Rosa 85
San Francisco 64
Oakland 67
San Jose 83
Concord 90
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s to Upper 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 90s
Tuesday:
It's a steady pattern of morning clouds to sun with highs in the mid 50s to low 90s.
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
