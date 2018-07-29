WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Clear evening ahead

It is a cooler night than last night with lows in the low 50s to low 60s. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

It is a cooler night than last night with lows in the low 50s to low 60s. Monday begins with fog, perhaps some coastal drizzle as well. The afternoon features sunnier skies but there will be a bit of haze in our sky due to smoke from fires to our North filtering down into the Bay Area. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 90s.

Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Santa Rosa 85
San Francisco 64
Oakland 67
San Jose 83
Concord 90

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s to Upper 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 90s

Tuesday:
It's a steady pattern of morning clouds to sun with highs in the mid 50s to low 90s.

