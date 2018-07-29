AccuWeather Forecast: Clear evening ahead

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday:

It is a cooler night than last night with lows in the low 50s to low 60s. Monday begins with fog, perhaps some coastal drizzle as well. The afternoon features sunnier skies but there will be a bit of haze in our sky due to smoke from fires to our North filtering down into the Bay Area. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 90s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Cloudy, DrizzleLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Clouds to Some SunshineHighs: Mid 50s to Upper 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 60s to Low 90sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid 60s to Upper 70sTonight: Mainly ClearLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny, HotHighs: Upper 80s to Low 90sTonight: Partly to Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 70s to Low 90sIt's a steady pattern of morning clouds to sun with highs in the mid 50s to low 90s.