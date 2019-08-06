AccuWeather Forecast: Clear inland, cloudy at coast

Tonight will be mostly clear inland with patchy fog near the bay and widespread fog and low clouds near the coast. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and mild to warm inland, mild near the bay, breezy and cool near the coast. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to mid 70s near the bay to low and mid 80s inland.
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will also be mostly sunny, but high temperatures will be several degrees cooler than average--generally near 60 at the coast and only low to mid 80s inland. However, a warming trend will begin on Sunday, lifting afternoon temperatures into the upper 90s inland early next week.
Temperatures:
Concord 86
Oakland 70
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 65
San Jose 79
Santa Rosa 83
Coast:
Tonight: Widespread Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Near 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Cooler
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Low & Mid 80s Inland
