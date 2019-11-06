Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Clear inland, foggy at the coast

Tonight will be mostly clear inland with widespread fog at the coast and areas of fog near the bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler than today, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid and upper 70s inland.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A warming trend will begin on Thursday and continue through the weekend.

The peak of warming will occur Friday through Sunday when high temperatures will range from around 70 degrees at the coast to low 80s inland.

Even as minor cooling begins early next week, our current dry, mild pattern will continue through at least the middle of next week.

Temperatures
Concord 76
Oakland 68
Redwood City 70
San Francisco 65
San Jose 74
Santa Rosa 77

Coast:
Tonight: Widespread Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Upper 60s to Near 70

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Mid 70s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Upper 60s to Around 70

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Sunny Skies/Warming Trend Begins
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Around 80 Inland

