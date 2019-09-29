Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Clear morning skies, slight chance of showers

Clear skies this morning allowing for a crisp start to the day. Clouds will bubble up over the higher elevations leading to the possibility of showers over the higher elevations.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temps will stay in the 60s for most.

Cool temps linger into the first part of the work week. Highs will moderate later in the week with a return to the 80s inland.

Highs: 62-72.

Monday:
Morning patchy low clouds & fog, then sunny and warm inland.
Highs: 70-94.

Temperatures:
Concord: 53/70
Fremont: 51/69
Redwood City: 50/69
San Francisco: 54/63
San Jose: 50/69

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: A few clouds & cool.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
HIGHS: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
